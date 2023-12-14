CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled his long-awaited community safety plan on Thursday with some proposals that sound similar to previous mayors’ commitments.

The mayor insists his efforts to invest in at-risk kids and re-invest in neighborhoods hard hit by violence are different because they’ll be led by community leaders.

The focus would be on the causes of violence in the city and Mayor Johnson said Chicago has placed too much responsibility on policing.

He hopes Violence Interrupter Specialists will help to defuse violence before it happens and more outreach workers to help with breakdowns in mental health and more.

Executives with BMO Commercial Bank and other business leaders are reportedly looking to back the new effort, including $100 million investment.

