CHICAGO — Nearly a million people are expected in Lakeview on Sunday for the 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade.

If you’re planning to attend the parade, here’s what you should know.

Where and when is the 2023 Chicago Pride Parade?

The pride parade starts at noon on Sunday, June 25.

The parade will start near Montrose and Broadway in the city’s Uptown neighborhood and finish on near Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park.

What other pride events are happening this weekend in Chicago?

Starting Friday night, Pride in the Park will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park.

The event will feature LGBTQ+ performers, artists, vendors and more.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

What is the Chicago Police Department doing to keep people safe?

On Friday, the Chicago Police Department held a press conference to discuss some of the preparations underway.

CPD Interim Superintendent Fred Waller stopped at several businesses in Northalstead on Friday.

He made it a priority to speak with business owners about some of the safety plans in place for the weekend.

The department is structuring weekend staffing to ensure the most experienced officers are working throughout the night following the parade. That’s the time period where some issues have happened in the past.

Police will also be staffing additional command posts throughout the neighborhood so they can better maintain communication and supervision across the area.

Waller said the Counterterrorism Unit, with the help of some federal resources, are combing for any possible threats that could cause problems over the weekend.

“We’re constantly monitoring social media for any type of threat like that,” Waller said. “We constantly assess and reassess for those type of threats and not only for this community, the LGBTQ+ community, but for all communities.”