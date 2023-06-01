CHICAGO — Taylor Swift has three sold out shows at Solider Field in Chicago this weekend. From arrival, to opening act, to the headliner herself, it is expected to be an all day affair for many Swifties. So what can they expect for the forecast?

Friday will likely be the warmest day along the lakefront.

Whether concert goers arrive early to buy merchandise or just in time for the show, there will be mostly sunny skies. A northeast breeze off the lake throughout the day will make it feel comfortable, without a lot of humidity.

Gates are set to open at 4:30 p.m. and temps will begin to cool around then as well with 77 degrees expected. Cooler still for the opening act OWEN and girl in red who are set to start at 6:30 p.m. under partly cloudy skies and 73 degrees.

Taylor is expected to take the stage around 8 p.m. and it’s good news as it should be dry and 70 degrees at that time.

The concerts have been running about three hours so expect clear and dry conditions and 65 degrees at 11 p.m.

Saturday

Taylor and her fans will like what they see on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the mid-70s for the afternoon. Northeast winds increasing to 10-15 mph in the mid to late afternoon will lead to temps cooling a bit as gates open at Soldier Field.

Again, gates open under dry and sunny skies at 4:30 p.m. with a temp of 74. The opening acts OWEN and girl in red will have slightly cooler air than the previous day with 69 degrees at 6:30 p.m., and still dry and sunny.

Taylor is once again expected to start around 8 p.m. under clear skies and 66 degrees.

Headed out around 11 p.m. concertgoers will have clear skies and 64 degrees.

Sunday

The comfortable conditions continue Sunday with abundant sunshine. Drier air will filter into the region and ENE winds will make it very comfortable. This will likely be the coolest evening at Soldier Field and some people might find themselves wanting long sleeves — like a cardigan maybe.

Sunday’s forecast timeline for the show will be very similar to Saturday’s

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with sun and a temp of 73 degrees. The openers MUNA and Gracie Abrams will also have sunny skies at 6:30 p.m. at 68 degrees.

Taylor will take the stage one last time around 8 p.m. with a 65 degree temp.

And we’ll say goodbye to the tour weekend around 11 p.m. with a temp of 62 degrees.

