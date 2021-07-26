What to know for Lollapalooza 2021: COVID-19 concerns, transportation, street closures

As Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns over rising cases of the virus are factoring into the festival that saw 400,000 attendees in 2019.

In preparation for the event, CTA and Metra are both expanding capacity from July 29 to August 1 with extra trains and adjusted schedules, with bus routes added to provide connections from Union Station or Ogilvie Transportation Center to Grant Park.

The transit agencies remind the public that masks are required to be worn on all buses and trains, while advising that physical distancing likely will not be possible when riding.

For attendees traveling from Union Station, the #126 Jackson bus will provide transit to the Lollapalooza site. From the Ogilvie Transportation Center, the #J14 Jeffery Jump will provide transit to Grant Park.

CTA is also offering reduced rates for Lollapalooza, with a one-day ticket costing just $5, with a 3-day pass costing $15 and a week-long pass costing $20.

Metra is offering a $10 All-Day Pass on weekdays that can provide unlimited rides on all Metra lines, costing less than two one-way fares on most lines.

Riders are able to choose the $7 Saturday or Sunday day pass for the weekends, allowing unlimited travel on each day. A $10 weekend pass is also offered. Concertgoers are highly encouraged to use the Ventra app, but make sure your phone is charged.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Metra will suspend the onboard sale of reduced fare student tickets on all lines during Lollapalooza. They will still be available from ticket agents and on the Ventra app.

Attendees are also asked to not bring backpacks or water bottles on Metra trains during the festival, and alcohol is also banned on trains during the event.

In preparation for the festival, the following street closures will be in place:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed through Friday, August 6; Balbo closure continues to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and will be closed through Monday, August 2.

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Friday, August 6; Jackson closure extended to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 2; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and continues through Monday, August 2. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and the closure continues through August 2.

Ida B. Wells/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through 6:30 a.m. on Monday, August 2.