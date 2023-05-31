CHICAGO — It’s a huge weekend for fans of Taylor Swift in Chicago, who will descend on the city for a trio of shows this weekend.

“The Eras Tour” includes performances on Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4 as the popular artist will entertain a sellout crowd every single night.

With so many people making their way to the lakefront to see the shows, WGN News Now has a list of things to know ahead of Swift’s Chicago shows in 2023.

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the schedule for the performances?

For all three of the performances, merchandise sales will open outside the stadium at four locations at Noon.

Parking lots around Soldier Field are available starting at 2 p.m. and the gates to the stadium will open at 4:30 p.m.

Two hours later, at 6:30 p.m., the opening acts will begin, with OWENN & Girl in Red opening on Friday and Saturday evenings. Gracie Adams and Muna Sun will be the opening acts for the Sunday show.

At 8 p.m., Swift will take the stage and is expected to play for three hours.

(Map Provided by Soldier Field)

Where can ticketholders be dropped off and picked up for the concert?

There is a designated area for anyone with a ticket to be dropped off or picked up in order to get to Soldier Field for the three concerts.

Those who are heading to the concert can be dropped off at the 18th Drive Turnaround, which is just west of Lake Shore Drive’s 18th Drive exit ramp. Due to heavy traffic, those attending the concert could also be dropped off at Columbus Drive or Michigan Avenue and then make the walk to Soldier Field.

After the show, spectators can reunite or get picked up by parents, guardians, or rideshares on Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo. Cars can only enter the area on Columbus Drive at Balbo and farther north starting at 10:30 p.m.

There will be alphabetic signs in this area that can be used as identifiers for people to reunite after the concerts.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Can you park at Soldier Field?

When it comes to the stadium lots, you’re out of luck since those spots were sold in advance of the concerts.

There is parking available in McCormick Place Lot B, Millennium, and South Grant Park garages.

The Millennium Park garage will have a shuttle taking fans to and from the stadium at lower Randolph (Elevator level 2.5) and will pick up at the Metra 18th stairs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

No shuttle service will be available from the Grant Park South, Grant Park North, or Millennium Lakeside garages.

Organizers are encouraging people to use public transportation to and from the concert with the CTA adding additional #130 and #146 buses to and from Soldier Field that weekend.

There will be bike parking at the stadium along with a few Divvy bikes at their stand on the north end of Soldier Field.

(Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

What can fans bring inside Soldier Field?

The policy is similar to what’s in place for Chicago Bears games at the venue.

That includes the NFL’s All-Clear Bag policy along with Soldier Field’s list of prohibited items.

Fans can bring posters but they can’t be larger than 24″ x 24.”

