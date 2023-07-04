CHICAGO — On a hot and humid Fourth of July in Chicago, there are more than a few people who are looking to cool off at one of the beaches around the area.

But there are a few that are closed due to water quality in the area on this holiday.

In Chicago, the majority of beaches allow swimming on Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s.

12th Street Beach

57th Street Beach

Calumet Beach

Foster Beach

Hartigan Beach

Helen Doria Beach

Lane Beach

Leone Beach

Loyola Beach

Margaret T. Burroughs Beach

North Avenue Beach

North Shore Beach

Oak Street Beach

Oakwood Beach

Ohio Street Beach

Osterman Beach

South Shore Beach

Tobey Prinz Beach

As of Noon, there are three beaches in Chicago where swimming isn’t allowed.

Marion Mahony Griffin Beach

Montrose Beach

Rainbow Beach

Updated swimming conditions can be found here.

Beach closures in Evanston & Chicago due to bacteria levels in the water. But people making the best of a hot 4th of July. ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/XXLVKjvAiU — Julian Crews (@JulianCrewsWGN) July 4, 2023

In Evanston, only South Blvd. Beach is open for swimming, with the rest of the ones in the city closed due to elevated and unsafe E. coli levels in the water. The ones that are closed include:

Lighthouse Beach

Greenwood St. Beach

Lee St. Beach

Lincoln St. Beach

Clark Street Beach in Evanston is closed since it’s the staging area for the city’s fireworks display.

Update beach conditions from Evanston can be found here.