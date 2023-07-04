CHICAGO — On a hot and humid Fourth of July in Chicago, there are more than a few people who are looking to cool off at one of the beaches around the area.
But there are a few that are closed due to water quality in the area on this holiday.
In Chicago, the majority of beaches allow swimming on Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s.
- 12th Street Beach
- 57th Street Beach
- Calumet Beach
- Foster Beach
- Hartigan Beach
- Helen Doria Beach
- Lane Beach
- Leone Beach
- Loyola Beach
- Margaret T. Burroughs Beach
- North Avenue Beach
- North Shore Beach
- Oak Street Beach
- Oakwood Beach
- Ohio Street Beach
- Osterman Beach
- South Shore Beach
- Tobey Prinz Beach
As of Noon, there are three beaches in Chicago where swimming isn’t allowed.
- Marion Mahony Griffin Beach
- Montrose Beach
- Rainbow Beach
Updated swimming conditions can be found here.
In Evanston, only South Blvd. Beach is open for swimming, with the rest of the ones in the city closed due to elevated and unsafe E. coli levels in the water. The ones that are closed include:
- Lighthouse Beach
- Greenwood St. Beach
- Lee St. Beach
- Lincoln St. Beach
Clark Street Beach in Evanston is closed since it’s the staging area for the city’s fireworks display.
Update beach conditions from Evanston can be found here.