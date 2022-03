Sean Lewis was dubbed the MVP and raised $37 for breast cancer research

CHICAGO — WGN’s Sean Lewis had a big night at “Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.”

The 16th annual charity event was held at the Hyatt Regency Friday night and brought together local celebrities to raise money for breast cancer research.

Sean and his dance partner Ben Schwister took home the MVP award.

Sean raised about $37,000 and all proceeds raised go toward breast cancer research at Northwestern Medicine and UChicago Medicine as well as provides mammograms for women in need.

Congrats Sean!