CHICAGO — Volunteers from WGN-TV, WGN Radio and News Nation came together Friday for the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

Employees spent a few hours during the workday to give back.

At the Greater Chicago Food Depository, there was no shortage of work to do.

This year, volunteers packed boxes and boxes and boxes of apples.

Last year the Greater Chicago Food Depository distributed a record breaking amount of food.

More than 117 million pounds of food was sent to hundreds of food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens across the Chicago area.

“We couldn’t do what we do without volunteers,” the organization’s spokesperson Man-Yee Lee said. “The fact of the matter is food insecurity are at levels well above what they were before the pandemic. We had a hunger crisis before Covid that hasn’t gone away especially when inflation is affecting all households. … It means that our most at risk neighbors are falling further and further behind.”

In total, 230 boxes were prepared and over 8,000 meals. Over $1,500 was also donated.

“he best thing we can do is to give back to our communities as a thank you to how they help to make our company and build our company,” Nexstar Media Group CEO Perry Sook said.

And outside WGN-TV studios, employees could also donate blood at the Vitalant Bloodmobile. The donations helped the critical need for donations especially in the summer

“People are living their lives having fun and sometimes that’s the last thing their thinking,” Vitalant’s Hugo Sahagun said. “But we’re here to remind them this is so important. We need blood every time of the year, especially in the summer.”