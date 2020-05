Semicolon Bookstore gave away books to Chicago Public School students on Saturday as a way to promote literacy.

DL Mullen, the owner of the store, said it’s important for kids to read.

“Literacy is what we’re pushing,” she said. “I mean, they’re starting at a young age. That is outstanding.”

Semicolon Bookstore

515 N. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60642