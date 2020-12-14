West suburban food pantry asks for help meeting high need for food, toy donations

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — In a difficult year all around, the increased need for food across the Chicago area has hit families incredibly hard.

The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is collecting food and toy donations as many remain out of work and are dealing with food insecurity.

“We’ve seen families that have never needed this type of service. They are just overwhelmed,” pantry member Laura Coyle said.

The Cargill Corporation is contributing in the effort, donating turkeys to families in need in the community.

Along with the need for food donations, toy donations are also being accepted, with boys 8-12 being the range most in need. Diapers are also being accepted as part of the donations.

Girl Scouts Troop 55137 assisted in the donation effort, and felt giving back was especially important around Christmas.

The pantry is continuing to accept donations at Elmwood Elementary School at 1024 Magnolia Lane in Naperville and more information can be found on their website.