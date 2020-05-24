West Side shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after one person died and three others were wounded in a shooting.

Just before 6:30 p.m., CPD reponded to a call in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw Avenue.

Police said four men were outside of a residence when a car pulled up and shots were fired.

All four were shot. Three of the men were transported to Mt. Sinai where one was pronounced dead. The other two were hospitalized in fair condition.

Another man suffered a graze wound to the arm and refused treatment at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Area Four Detectives continue to investigate.

