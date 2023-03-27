CHICAGO — A swath of vacant city land at Lake St. and Kezie Ave. will see new, affordable residential development.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Planning and Development is set to announce a winning proposal at a Monday event selected from three finalists. All three proposals include a first phase apartment building ranging form 52 to 63 units of a variety of sizes.

The announcement is set to take place at The Hatchery, a non-profit food and beverage business incubator located adjacent to all three vacant city plots up for consideration by the hopeful developers. There is also a CTA Green Line stop at the heart of all sites.

Interested teams were given a 47-page packet to help guide their proposals. Overall, the city sought to have the following goals met, as stated in the packet:

Create a well-integrated mixed-use development that enhances the vibrancy of the Garfield Park community.

Implement Equitable Transit-Oriented development principles that enables all people regardless of income, race, ethnicity, age, gender, immigration status or ability to experience the benefits of dense, mixed-use, pedestrian-oriented development near transit hubs.

Expand retail, dining, and neighborhood amenities to promote the concept of a complete neighborhood in Garfield Park where residents can access most of their basic, day-to-day needs within a 15-minute walk of their homes.

Promote design excellence to ensure development is consistent with the unique context of neighborhood, corridors, and blocks. Design excellence is achieved through the adherence to the principles of equity and inclusion, innovation, sense of place, sustainability, and communication.

The three finalists included CBBC, Evergreen/Imagine, and Michaels/KMW/TruDelta. You can see all three proposal videos here.

WGN plans to livestream the winning proposal announcement within this story beginning at approximately 2 p.m.