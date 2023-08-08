CHICAGO — For the second time in less than a month, a Chicago pastor has lost a loved one to gun violence.

Reverend Paul Jakes Jr, pastor for the New Tabernacle of Faith Baptist Church in Humboldt Park, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon alongside US Representative Danny Davis (7th District) to talk about the death of his cousin, 14-year-old Damarion Jakes.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street in East Garfield Park around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unidentified male, approximately 14 years of age, who had been shot twice in the head.

“My heart goes out to the Jake’s family and all the families in Chicago and in the nation who have lost love ones to senseless violence,” Davis said at the press conference.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition at the time of the incident, and later died.

In the aftermath of Damarion’s death, Rev. Jakes Jr. said he hopes this can be a flashpoint toward finding better days on the West Side.

“My hope is that we, as a whole community, can look at turning the tables,” Jakes Jr said.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward finding the person who shot and killed Damarion, a reward of $500 is being offered. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 773-533-9940.