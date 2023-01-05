CHICAGO — The West Side Heroin and Opioid Task Force is offering training on how to respond to opioid overdoses and how to provide the lifesaving drug, Narcan.

The team works in collaboration with organizations that provide treatment and support for those with opioid use disorder and is offered five to six times a week across the city.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, there have been 804,552 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and over 549 pounds of fentanyl powder.

“It’s about giving back, it’s about service, I have to give back. Like I said, I wore those shoes so if the help wasn’t there when I needed it but it’s out there now,” Gail Richardson, the lead outreach specialist to the task force said.

The task force told WGN that it was their priority to make these task forces accessible.

Not only do they offer these trainings but also drive around town in areas that are considered ‘hotspots’ and help those they feel like need it the most.