CHICAGO — The Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control is partnering with several local organizations to expand quality animal care to communities who are in the most need.

“Today we’re trying to do some preventative care for these guys. We’re getting their vaccines doing rabies, leptospirosis is another vaccine we’re doing today,” Dr. Simuel Hampton said.

Hampton is the Manager of Community Medicine at the Anti-Cruelty Society.

2nd District Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer joined Toni Preckwinkle for the kickoff. There are more than 30 Saturday clinics with free or low-cost services planned across Cook County in the coming months.

“Providing this service for people and they’re pets it’s a good thing the county is doing,” Preckwinkle said.

A full list of upcoming clinics can be found here.

In addition to the rabies vaccine, which is legally required, the clinics are also providing microchips and arranging appointments for the critical follow-up.