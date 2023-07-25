CHICAGO — After multiple days of flooding following severe weather a few weeks ago, residents on the city’s West Side are still dealing with the aftermath.

On July 2, Cook County was hammered by the most rain its seen in decades and Chicago’s west side and near west suburbs were hit the hardest.

State officials said they’ve received damage reports from 14,000 homes from residents in Austin, Berwyn, Cicero, and Stickney. FEMA are working with state officials to assess the damage, with hopes of getting people the financial assistance they need.

Mayor Johnson also stopped by some West Side homes to show his support to those being affected by the severe flooding damage.

City officials said if residents have not reported flooding at their home are encouraged call 311 to schedule an assessment.