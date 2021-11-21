West Side clean-up effort honors slain Chicago officer Ella French

CHICAG0 — Volunteers helped clean up Chicago’s West Side on Sunday in an effort to make a positive change in honor of fallen police officer Ella French.

Leading the effort was the dispatcher on duty the night French passed away.

“This is where my roots started and it deserves someone and a massive amount of people who do care about this community to be out here,” said Keith Thorton, Jr.

With rakes, shovels and trash bags in hand, volunteers spent the day in Austin for the “Heal Chicago Movement.” Community members tackled littered lots and traveled door-to-door to find out what residents needed, all in honor or French.

