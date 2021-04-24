West Side church holds community diaper drive after theft forced previous drive to be canceled

CHICAGO — A community diaper drive was held at Christ Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Saturday after widespread theft canceled a previous diaper drive that was scheduled earlier this month.

On the weekend of Easter, a group of people walked into the church and stole hundreds of bottles of baby formula, diapers and other baby supplies meant for a community diaper drive.

For members of the church, having the day after it almost didn’t happen gives a true sense of community.

“We’re talking with each other. Getting along, socializing. No violence,” Renee Buford said.

Pastor Michael Wright said he was heartbroken when he saw the initial video, where supplies the church spent three months gathering for the community were taken in an instant.

“To walk in the room and see everything empty, my heart just dropped,” Wright said.

Following the cancelation, members of the community donated more than what the church could have prepared for.

“We had six or seven thousand diapers before. Now we might have 30 to 40 thousand diapers,” Wright said.

For many mothers in need on Chicago’s West Side, the event was a blessing, as well as a chance to connect with members of the community.

“It’s a blessing out here, and everyone is enjoying themselves,” Lavette Phipps said.