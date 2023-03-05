CHICAGO — At Sunday service on Chicago’s West Side, a call was made to honor a servant of God at Greater St. John Bible Church.

That servant of God was Tracey Showers, a loving wife and mother of three who was shot in the head by a stray bullet standing in her driveway, and the honor was an award announced by Reverend Ira J. Acree, who said she knew Showers well.

“[Showers] mentored through one of the largest youth mentoring organizations in the City,” Rev. Acree said. “Her work goes beyond this building.”

The award, named the Tracey Showers Faithful Servant Award, will be given out each year during Women’s History Month to another woman in the community who has also given back.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who pulled the trigger of the gun that fired the stray bullet that killed Showers.