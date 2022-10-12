CHICAGO — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Margo Rainey lost her 22-year-old daughter, Dyanla Rainey in a driveby shooting.

Rainey was pulling into the driveway of her mother’s Maywood home back on July 24 when a gunman fired shots into her car, sending her to Loyola University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Affectionately known as “DeDe,” Rainey was a basketball standout at Marshall Metro High School where she helped lead the Commandos to the Class 2A girls’ basketball state championship in 2018, and it’s at the same high school an alumni benefit game will be held to raise reward money to try and bring Rainey’s murderer to justice.

Organizers said they hope the event brings new energy to the case. Former JMHS men’s and women’s players are set to participate, including former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter.

“We want to spark some new interest and by offering a reward, [hope] someone will come forward,” said Marshall High School Athletic Director Dorothy Gaters.

The event takes place 6 p.m. Friday at Marshall High School near East Garfield Park. Tickets cost $15 at the door and all proceeds will go toward a reward in Dyanla Rainey’s case.