West Side businessman renting hotel rooms to get homeless out of freezing cold

CHICAGO – A West Side business owner is helping homeless people escape the cold by putting them up in hotel rooms.

Jermaine Jordan has been taking people from encampments around the city and putting them in hotel rooms, all out of his pocket.

Jordan, the owner of Healthy Hot Free Meals Restaurant, has been on a mission to help people.

Last month, he helped get new cars for people who were recently carjacked.

Right now, Jordan is paying for 90 rooms at four different hotels.

In addition to helping get the homeless out of the cold, Jordan runs Healthy Hot Free Meals, a nonprofit that provides free meals to the homeless.

