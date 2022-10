CHICAGO — A school in West Rogers Park is being renamed after a unanimous vote by the Chicago Board of Education.

Daniel Boone Elementary School, located at 6710 N Washtenaw Avenue, will now be called Mosaic School of Fine Arts. The school had been named after the slaveowner for nearly a century.

A 2020 review by the Chicago Sun-Times found 30 schools in the district were named after slave holders.

This will be the third of those schools to change its name.