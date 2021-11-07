West Loop restaurant showcases art alongside dinner

CHICAGO — A restaurant in the West Loop has created a space where artists can showcase their work while you eat dinner in a collaboration that seems to be working for everyone.

The Fulton Market Kitchen is part art gallery, part restaurant and part cocktail lounge, with a concept that combines art with food and drink.

Twice a month, the restaurant showcases different artists who paint right in front of you.

On Sunday, the art of Nathalie Gribinski was on display as one of the many local artists the restaurant features.

For chef Jonathan Harootunian, meals are crafted based off the surrounding artwork. For the permanent painting in the dining room, there is a dessert to accompany.