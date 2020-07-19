West Englewood holds parade for 3-year-old who survived shooting

CHICAGO – West Englewood held a parade for a little girl who is getting a second chance after surviving a shooting last month.

On Father’s Day weekend, Deyana Taylor was shot in the chest after playing in her front yard near 70th Street and Damen Avenue.

News of her shooting touched many in the community and they rallied together Saturday to celebrate her recovery.

The physical and emotional scars from the shooting still linger.

“She got a program with sitting outside now,” mother Deidra Taylor said. “But she is trying to get over it. Her left side, she can’t use that arm yet.”

Still in a lot of pain, the little girl put on a brave face Saturday as the community treated her like a princess.

Chicago police, the Andrew Holmes Foundation, Ruff Riders organization and others.

“We got to step up. how we shoot children and nobody says a word?” CPD’s Larry Snelling said. “How do we shoot anybody and nobody says a word.”

Taylor’s mother said she’s hopeful her daughter will make a full recovery and thanked everyone for coming out.