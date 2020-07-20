West Chicago family sues ComEd following tragedy in 2016

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. – A West Chicago family is angry and seeking justice against ComEd following a tragedy in 2016.

Jordan and Robert Zulauf were stringing Comcast cable four years ago when they came in contact with a energized power line.

Robert died and his nephew Jordan lost both of his arms.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, I wouldn’t,” Jordan said.

The Zulaufs are suing ComEd, claiming an insulator that would have prevented the arching was installed too high.

They said it wasn’t below the live wires and remained that way for nearly 50 years.

The Illinois Commerce Commission, in charge of regulating utility companies, never cited ComEd for the violation.

“How could ICC allow monolithic entity given a monopoly in northern IL to go 48 years and allow this dangerous situation to exist,” said attorney Bob Bingle.

Robert Zulauf, a father of three, would have celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Jeannette this past weekend.

“I could not even fathom another family feeling like this,” Jeannette said. “So we want justice.”

They have filed a civil suit against ComEd and it’s expected to go to trial early next year.

ComEd is wrapped up in a federal investigation involving Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.