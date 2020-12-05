Weeks after 911 dispatcher dies from COVID, family announces wife’s passing

CHICAGO — A Chicago family struck by COVID-19 is dealing with another loss.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez passed was laid to rest Monday. He died in November after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

On Saturday, the family announced that Lopez’s wife Maria Lopez passed away.

Lupe Lopez was a 911 emergency dispatcher and worked in the department for more than 30 years. The Little Village resident died earlier this month after contracting the virus on the job.

His wife, Maria Lopez, got sick at the same time. She was in the hospital for several weeks and was put on a ventilator.

Maria Lopez was 56-years-old.

The family is raising money here.