CHICAGO — Businesses are on high alert after a large crowd disturbance took place in the Loop over the weekend.

Two teens were shot and 15 people were arrested Saturday night in the Loop after crowds flooded the streets.

Chicago Loop Alliance, an organization that manages and promotes programs that attract people to the loop, said they are saddened by the events that occurred Saturday evening.

“Our Chicago Loop Alliance ambassadors and unarmed security remained vigilant of the situation throughout the night. While this is not a frequent occurrence in the Loop, we are prepared to work with all relevant partners and parties in response to when these trends are detected,” Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance, said.

Chicago police said a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were in the 0-100 block of East Washington around 9 p.m. when shots were fired from an unknown person or persons.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At least two times, groups of teens were also seen punching, kicking and stomping on someone on the ground.

Cars were damaged after reports of teens jumping on cars. Traffic was also disrupted in the area. The CTA reported service disruptions on several lines due to the ongoing police activity in the Loop.

“The vast majority of the young people who came downtown came downtown because it was great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city. That’s absolutely and entirely it,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

“There are a few that came with different intentions. They have and they will be dealt with.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, 15 people, nine adults and six juveniles, were arrested. Most were charged with reckless conduct, however, a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge for unlawful use of a weapon. Police said an adult and a juvenile were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

“The young people have an opportunity and a right to enjoy the entirety of our city but they have to do it in a way that is respectful of people and property,” Lightfoot said Monday.