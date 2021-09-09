‘We will never forget them’: 5 names of recently fallen CPD officers added to memorial wall

CHICAGO — In the shadow of Soldier Field, five officers who died in the line of duty were added to the Chicago Police Memorial on Thursday night.

“We will never forget them,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “They represent who we are as people, our values and we can never forget that.”

At the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park, five fallen officer names, including recently slain CPD Officer Ella French, were unveiled on the memorial wall.

Her mother, Elizabeth French, unveiled her name on the wall and was given a flag by Chicago police officers.

Elizabeth French, the mother of slain officer #EllaFrench, unveils the name of her daughter on the @cpdmemorial wall. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/3aRaGSLOzv — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) September 9, 2021

French was shot to death during a traffic stop on the South Side in August. Her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was critically wounded and has since been moved to a rehab facility.

The names of four officers who died of COVID-19 while on the line of duty were also unveiled.

Sergeant Clifford Martin Sr. was a 25-year CPD veteran who died after contracting the virus. The 56-year-old left behind a wife and two children.

Officer Marco DiFranco was 50 years old and served 21 years on the force. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Officer Ronald Newman was 59 years old and a 19-year veteran of the department. He left behind a son, stepdaughter and wife.

Field training officer Titus Moore was a 14-year veteran of CPD who garnered more than 70 department awards during his career. He is survived by his father, who was also a CPD officer.

“It is important to remember and honor the brave men and women,” Supt. Brown said. “Including all of us here today.”

At 7:30 p.m., the mayor and Supt. Brown will participate in a candlelight vigil to honor Chicago’s fallen officers. All 595 names on the wall will be read aloud.