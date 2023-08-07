CHICAGO — The Wieners Circle is trying to help out touring musicians.

Touring musicians will now be able to eat there for free.

“Touring bands: we will feed you for free, we understand your plight and know it’s harder than ever to earn a living. DM us if interested,” the iconic Lincoln Park hot dog stand wrote in a social media post Friday.

The stand was recently in the news for hosting superstar Ed Sheeran. A chaotic video posted by the restaurant’s social account shows Sheeran handing out Chicago-style hot dogs as employees curse and shout around him.

He was in town for a show at Soldier Field.