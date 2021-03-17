‘We stand with you’: Chicago vows support for Asian community after Atlanta-area killings

CHICAGO — As the nation reels from the deadly massage parlor shootings near Atlanta that claimed the lives of eight people, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday vowed support for Chicago’s Asian American community.

“We stand with you,” Lightfoot said during a coronavirus vaccination presser Wednesday. “We will be united in supporting you and your communities.”

The declaration comes after a Georgia man is accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-based massage parlors.

“Make no mistake about this – this was a hate crime,” Lightfoot said. “It was a hate crime against obviously, the immediate victims, but it was a hate crime against our entire Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.”

On Wednesday, Chicago police promised officers would increase their presence in the city’s Asian American neighborhoods.

Little is known as to why the shootings occurred but investigators in Georgia revealed Wednesday that race might not have been the motive of 21-year-old suspect Robert Aaron Long. He is now charged with eight counts of murder.

“He does claim that it was not racially motivated,” said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Baker at a press conference held in Atlanta. “He apparently has an issue with what he considers a sex addiction and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

Police say they stopped him before he made it to Florida, where he planned to carry out similar attacks.

Josina Morita, chair of the Illinois Asian American Caucus, says despite authorities’ claims, she feels wholeheartedly that the gunman’s action were derived from hate.

“That is a motivated, targeted crime and it’s a hate crime,” she said.

Morita says the violence punctuates an already difficult year, marked by increased attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and heightened fear among those communities.

“This is six Asian women who were murdered yesterday on the heels of an entire year of rises in violence across the country,” she said. “So it’s hard for us as an Asian American community to not feel like this is part of a larger pattern of attacks against our community that are very racially motivated.”

It’s a pattern she hopes locals will acknowledge and work to eliminate.

“I think on a personal level, reach out to your friends. It’s a hard time,” she said. “I think on a broader level, hopefully, people recognize this is a learning moment.”