‘We need you back’: Chicago focusing on opening culture scene this summer

CHICAGO — City officials are gearing up for “Summer-time Chi” after Mayor Lightfoot announced her July 4 goal of a full reopening.

At the Goodman Theatre Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot said that Chicago’s immersive culture scene is ready for a comeback after its been largely shuttered due to COVID-19.

“This community feeds our economy over a billion dollars and we need you back,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

The next phase of the city’s reopening is dubbed “open culture” with number of dance, music, theater and art events at indoor and outdoor venues. A new month-long citywide festival “Chicago In Tune” is also starting in August.

Other highlights returning this summer include Chicago SummerDance, city markets, the Grant Park Music Festival and other performances in Millennium Park.

“All of the events in Millennium park will require a reservation,” said Paul Winberg with the Grant Park Music Festival. “Still figuring what that will look like all events in the Pritzker Pavilion.”

There is still no word on the Taste of Chicago, the Air and Water Show, Lollapalooza and Pitchfork.