CHICAGO — Marlin is part of a recent wave of migrants from Venezuela seeking asylum in the US.

She arrived in Chicago with her five kids by plane almost a week ago and is staying at the Olive Branch Mission in West Englewood. Speaking to WGN News in Spanish, she says the family is grateful for the accommodations.

“We have a bed, food and have also received coats,” she said.

But the mother adds that living conditions are not ideal for the children.

“We’re not in a place where our kids’ mental health is prioritized or where they can run around and play,” she said.

Marlin said that she is left feeling disconnected.

“We feel isolated from society,” she said. “Our kids need psychological help and need to go to school.”

Marlin met with a social worker to express her concerns but said she was told to wait. The mother of five said that she worries she’ll miss out on opportunities for her and her children.

Marlin and five other Venezuelan mothers are now turning to the government, writing a letter that asks for federal assistance like WIC and Medicare and for their children to have the opportunity to be in a classroom.

“We’re not moms who are here to look for trouble,” Marlin said. “We’re moms who just want a better future for our children.”