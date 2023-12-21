CHICAGO — Just as Chicago emptied its police stations of asylum seekers, there’s a new path to the city, and it’s been opened by the governor of Texas.

For months, O’Hare International Airport has been a temporary waystation for migrants newly arriving to Chicago as they await shelter. Now, O’Hare is back in the spotlight, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott begins a new campaign to “fly” migrants to Chicago in what’s now become a game of “political football” with human lives.

On Tuesday evening, Abbott’s office confirmed that Texas emergency management officials chartered a private plane from El Paso to O’Hare carrying approximately 100 migrants.

Facing the threat of fines and the impoundment of the “buses” that have carried migrants to Chicago to this point, Abbott says he’ll now send them by plane. At approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, 120 migrants were dropped at a private terminal at O’Hare without warning.

On Thursday, WGN investigative reporter Ben Bradley spent some time with the migrants now stuck waiting at O’Hare in unpleasant conditions, as many of the asylum seekers spent their first full day in Chicago waking up on the floor of an old bus.

Carlos Barazarte, an asylum seeker from Venezuela, said in Spanish that the chartered flight from El Paso to Chicago, paid for by the state of Texas, was easy and appreciated. But now, he, his wife and their young kids are waiting at O’Hare for an uncertain future.

“We are waiting to see what the Mayor of Chicago (Brandon Johnson) does with us,” Barazarte said (translated to English).

The newest arrivals overwhelmed the makeshift space set up at O’Hare, spilling out from behind the black curtains installed to keep them out of sight, and perhaps to instill some semblance of privacy.

But the view behind those screens is far from pleasant. The arrivals are bathing in an airport bathroom and are provided food and the promise of shelter elsewhere, eventually.

Charlie Gonzalez said he and his family spent four months making the dangerous trek from Venezuela to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We are worried about finding a good job,” Gonzalez said (translated to English).

He said he and his family boarded the Chicago-bound plane in El Paso with the promise there would be help streamlining a work permit.

“This is why we left our country: for help here in your country,” Gonzalez said. “To show you we can work. In Venezuela, we can’t have a great future.”

Gonzalez and other migrants WGN spoke with said they are aware their presence has become a “political football” and that their growing numbers are a concern for the city.

But Gonzalez assures Chicagoans that he and his family are good people who plan to make contributions to the community.

“Don’t worry,” Gonzalez said. “We come to work, to fight to do our part, like everyone else who comes.

“We are not all bad.”

Over the past year-and-a-half, 30,452 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago. The city says it’s helped resettle more than 9,000, and more than 14,000 are in shelters.

And then there are the several hundred like Carlos Barazarte and his family: stuck in an airport, hoping the opportunity for a better life will be arriving soon.

“I know someone here who told me there is a job opportunity here in Chicago,” Carlos said. “So I come with my family. That’s why I come.”

Said Elianez Barazarte: “For us immigrants, we find a way to survive.”

Abbott’s office told WGN the asylum seekers who arrived by plane all signed a voluntary consent waiver agreeing to be relocated to Chicago and that the city can expect “more” migrants arriving by air.

As of Thursday morning, the city’s migrant census said there were a total of 216 waiting at O’Hare.

On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Reps Veronica Escobar of Texas and Delia C. Ramirez (3rd District) and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (4th District) of Illinois released a joint statement regarding Abbott’s migrant relocation efforts, calling it “reckless”:

“We write together, unified in our call for the State of Texas and Governor Greg Abbott to stop politicizing the relocation of migrants and asylum seekers and take seriously the need to more extensively coordinate efforts between southern border cities, like El Paso, and interior cities, like Chicago. “The situation in border communities like El Paso requires our attention and urgent action. Meeting the needs of vulnerable children and families demands our cooperation. Instead, Governor Abbott has chosen to use this unprecedented moment of global migration to score cheap political points. “Governor Abbott has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not trying to find solutions to the challenges cities like El Paso confront as they welcome new arrivals. If he were seeking solutions, he would foster more effective collaboration and cooperation at landing sites with cities like Chicago. Instead, Governor Abbott insists on sending buses and planes from El Paso to Chicago without complete manifests, to undesignated landing sites, in the cold of Chicago winters. Chicago’s recent ordinances are intended to ensure that those being resettled to Chicago are received at a humane, safe, and warm place at an agreed-upon time. If Governor Abbott took that charge seriously, such ordinances would be unnecessary. “It is Congress’ job to deliver legislative solutions that uphold our values and shared humanity. While we work to that end, it is our collective responsibility to steward the safety of families in our collective care. If Governor Abbott stopped wasting time and resources creating chaos, more could be done to support local partners and share the responsibility of humanely resettling families across our country.” U.S. Reps Veronica Escobar (Texas), Delia C. Ramirez (Ill.) and Jesús “Chuy” García (Ill.).