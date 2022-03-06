Water shut off in Dixmoor after water pipe breaks

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DIXMOOR, Ill. A water pipe break on Spaulding Street in Dixmoor has caused low water pressure for most of the village, officials announced.

Water has initially been shut off for the village, with crews working to repair the break to at least return low water pressure while the repair is taking place.

“The Trustees and our Public Works Department are working around the clock to fix the problem and restore pressure to the Village, and it is my hope we can have everything fixed before the end of the day,” Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News