Water pressure improves in Dixmoor, boil order remains in effect

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A boil order remains in effect for the village of Dixmoor while water pressure begins to return to the village.

Village officials said Dixmoor is back feeding water from a Blue Island reservoir while experiencing increased water pressure from Harvey.

Business are able to reopen, although schools are likely to remain on e-learning for Monday with the boil order remaining in effect.

Bottled water will continue to be offered at Village Hall, with village officials able to deliver water to seniors. Seniors in need of water can call the village at 708-389-6121.