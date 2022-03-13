Water main break causes loss of service for eastern Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A water main located at 142nd Street and Winchester Street in Dixmoor burst on Sunday, resulting in a loss of water service for residents in eastern Dixmoor, Village President Fitzgerald Roberts announced.

Roberts said the village is working to restore service to residents in eastern Dixmoor by the early evening, though residents will remain without water until the main is repaired.

“We are working hard to fix the break so that we can get water service back on as soon as possible,” Roberts said.

The water main burst follows an extensive recent history of water troubles in Dixmoor. A pipe burst earlier this month resulted in low water pressure for village residents.

In October 2021, a water main break caused low water pressure issues that affected residents for more than a week. A dispute emerged between village leaders of Dixmoor and Harvey, where Dixmoor’s municipal water supply originates from.

Residents relied on bottled water supplied by the village while water service was interrupted.