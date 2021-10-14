Supporters cheer on Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. as he leaves rehab facility after shooting that killed Ella French

CHICAGO — Supporters showed up Thursday to cheer on as Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. left a rehab facility as he continues to recover from a shooting that claimed the life of his partner Officer Ella French.

Yanez was in good spirits as he left the building surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers. Supporters showed up with balloons, posters and even a mariachi band.

The shooting happened during a routine traffic stop on the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood just around 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Officers had stopped a vehicle with three occupants inside, two men and one woman. According to police, the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire towards the officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The officers were struck by gunfire at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital where 29-year-old French died from her injuries.

Yanez, 39, lost an eye and was partially paralyzed when he was shot.

The shooting suspect, 21-year-old Emonte “Monte” Morgan, was shot in the abdomen by a third officer. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty to all 85 counts against him. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, who prosecutors say was driving the vehicle, was also arrested. He faces gun charges and an obstruction of justice charge.

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun used in the shooting faces federal gun charges.