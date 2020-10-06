Lightfoot announces $9 million expansion of mental health services to address violence, homelessness

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will expand its publicly-funded mental health services with $9 million in additional funding Tuesday, aiming to address issues connected with everything from the coronavirus pandemic to violence in the city.

Lightfoot said mental health has been a priority since she took office, and she has “more than doubled” the city’s mental health budget since becoming mayor. The City has also made mental health a component of plans for both recovering economically in the wake of the pandemic and addressing violence.

“As a result of this investment, tens of thousands of additional Chicagoans will be able to get the care they need right in their own communities,” Lightfoot said.

As part of over $9 million in new annual spending announced Tuesday, Lightfoot said Chicago will:

Grow the city’s “mental health safety net” with $8 million a year in spending on new facilities offering trauma-informed mental health services, particularly on the south and west sides

Address homelessness and related issues with an additional $1.6 million in programs

Launch a public awareness campaign to reduce stigma around mental health care

Chicago currently has over 200 publicly-funded centers that provide free mental health services. The $8 million in additional spending announced Tuesday will go towards to community-based organizations so they can create 32 additional centers of care, mostly on the south and west sides, which Lightfoot said would offer services regardless of ability to pay or immigration status.

Additionally, Lightfoot said 30 of those new mental health centers will expand their services to include kids, adolescents and young adults. The funding will be given to the 32 participating groups in grants ranging from $240,000 to $350,000 per year.

The Chicago Department of Public Health accepted proposals for a $6.5 million program in mid-August aimed at expanding access to free mental health services in communities of “high need.”

The City also expanded its mental health offerings in May as experts predicted an increase in anxiety and other issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This included offering free mental health services for healthcare workers as well.