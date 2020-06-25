Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to bring high-speed internet to CPS students in need

WATCH ABOVE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson announce a new initiative bringing high-speed internet to CPS students in need Thursday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce a new plan to bring high-speed internet access to Chicago Public Schools students in need Thursday, according to a statement.

Governor JB Pritzker released guidelines for K-12 schools, community colleges, and higher education institutions to resume in-person instruction for next fall on Tuesday. But each district can decide how to handle classes, including a blending of remote learning and in-person instruction if necessary.

Lightfoot said in April all K-12 students experiencing homelessness and other challenges will have access to the internet and a computing device during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district estimates there are approximately 12,000 CPS students currently living in temporary living situations.

Students at Chicago Public Schools switched to remote learning amid the pandemic on April 13. CPS, which is the third largest school district in the country, planned to distribute over 100,000 electronic devices to students in need for remote learning.

In May, some students reported they were still having difficulty participating in remote learning due to a lack of reliable access to the internet or a computer.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.