Watch Above: Mayor Lightfoot announces new investments in Auburn Gresham and North Lawndale on Monday

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is investing $11 million in projects on the west and south sides as part of a program to promote development in underserved communities, Mayor Lightfoot announced Monday.

The city’s contribution is part of a $750 million initiative meant to promote investment in 10 communities on the south and west side called INVEST South/West. This includes $250 million on business development and $500 in infrastructure improvements.