WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces housing assistance for Chicagoans impacted by COVID-19

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara and Department of Family Support Services Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler, are expected to announce new housing assistance grants for Chicago residents impacted by COVID-19 Monday.

Assistance for homeowners, especially those who’ve lost their jobs due to the economic impact of the pandemic, was one of the many line items in a $1.1 billion COVID-19 spending plan approved by Chicago’s City Council last month.

Last week, Governor JB Pritzker announced a statewide ban on evictions has been extended through August 22. Additionally, renters will be able to apply for $5,000 in assistance from the state starting August 10, while homeowners can apply for up to $15,000 in assistance starting August 28.

