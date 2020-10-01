Chicago releases plan for Halloween, allows trick-or-treating under certain guidelines

WATCH ABOVE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady announce Chicago’s plan for Halloween Thursday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago’s plan for celebrating Halloween amidst the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, allowing trick-or-treating under certain guidelines.

“After so much has been taken away over this past year it’s important to me and to parents across Chicago that we give our kids something to look forward to; but in order for us to do that we need to do it in the right way,” Lightfoot said.

As part of its plan, Lightfoot said Halloween celebrations will be allowed under these rules:

Everyone including candy givers should wear a face covering meant for preventing the spread of COVID-19

Residents should either leave a light on and/or hang a sign to show they’re participating

When handing out candy, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing

Trick-or-treating groups should be six people or less

Trick-or-treaters need to stay on the move to avoid congregating

Candy shouldn’t be left in shared bowls where kids need to reach in, and should be washed before it is eaten

No Haunted Houses or house parties, pursuant to current limits on gatherings

The City posted its “Halloweek” plan online Thursday afternoon

Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the City determined they could allow for trick-or-treating as COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to decline in the city.

As the city also eases some restrictions on businesses Thursday, Lightfoot said Chicago has been able to have “the most open economy in the nation” throughout the crisis.

“The reason that we are able to be carefully restricting some of these restrictions is we are doing better from a COVID perspective,” Arwady said.

In addition to trick-or-treating, Lightfoot said additional celebrations will be planned across the city throughout the week under what the city is calling “Halloweek.”

This will include neighborhood popup events called “Halloweek on the Block,” which the city is producing in coordination with the Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and other sponsors.

Lightfoot said Blommer’s Chocolate Factory also created 10,000 bags of chocolate that will be distributed throughout the week, and “in the spirit of Willy Wonka” some will include golden tickets which winners can trade in for a 10-pound chocolate bar.

The State of Illinois released its own guidelines for a safe Halloween Wednesday, including recommendations on how to trick-or-treat safely. Traditional activities like haunted houses and crowded costume parties are also not allowed under state rules.

A guide from the CDC also ranks fall activities by the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Activities done at home with family carry the lowest risk. Observing social distancing, using hand sanitizer, one-way trick-or-treating and wearing masks meant for preventing the spread of the virus — not just for costumes — are a way to moderate the risk of transmission.