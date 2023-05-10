CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama spoke Wednesday as his foundation launched a new initiative in Chicago.

The Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Impact in Action launched a new initiative to support young men of color across the country on Wednesday. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at the event.

My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Impact in Action is a national program that focuses on solutions to societal and economic gaps that many brown and black boys face across the country.

Former President Obama spoke with My Brother’s Keeper leaders from cities in New Jersey, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and New York City. He also helped to celebrate and put the spotlight on the My Brother’s Keeper leaders for the success in breaking barriers and meeting goals set to improve success for boys and young men of color.

According to My Brother’s Keeper, the MBK alliance in Yonkers, New York City has the highest high school graduation rate in the state with 91%. In recent years, Tulsa, Oklahoma’s MBK alliance helped increase Pre-K enrollment for students of color by 33%.

Both MBK alliances in Newark, New Jersey and Omaha, Nebraska have significantly helped reduce violent crime in their communities.

The former president hopes the achievements in these cities will inspire leaders in other cities to push forward and achieve similar goals.