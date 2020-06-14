‘Drag march for change’ in support of Black Lives Matter draws large crowds to North Side

WATCH ABOVE: A “Drag March for Change” in support of Black Lives Matter drew a large crowd to Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood on the North Side Sunday

CHICAGO — A “Drag March for Change” organized in support of Black Lives Matter is drawing large crowds to the Boystown neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side Sunday.

According to organizers, the protest, march and rally were organized to, “demand justice for victims of police brutality and excessive force.”

A wide range of speakers including drag performers, activists and organizers are expected to participate at a rally in Boystown following the march Sunday night.

