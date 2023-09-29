CHICAGO — The city council Committee of Immigrant and Refugee Rights held a meeting Friday to discuss the ongoing Migrant crisis.

Emotions were running high with questions over how the city is balancing the urgent needs of newly arriving migrants and those of long-term residents.

“We are being made to choose one set of people over the other and it’s wrong,” Ald. Jeanette Taylor said.

City officials said 36 buses carrying migrants have arrived in the past week and the number one priority is getting people out of police stations.

The committee also heard from mutual-aid groups, volunteers who are spending their own time and money to respond to the crisis at police stations.

They said they need more support, and the city should be investing in community solutions instead.

Sara Uzquierdo from the Mobile Migrant Health Team said they are seeing children who have been cut by barbed wire, poorly stitched up in Texas and shipped to Chicago police stations with inflected cuts.

“From the $20,000 we have spent so far, not a single dollar has come from the city. It has come from other Chicagoans, good people who believe in hepling the unhoused. We are tired. I can’t sleep at night because my patient’s faces are still in my head, because I’m in my house, in my bed and they are on a police station floor,” Uzquierdo said.

The mayor’s First Deputy Chief of Staff said immediate funding is needed from the federal government. Fifteen more buses are expected to arrive in Chicago this weekend.