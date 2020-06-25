WATCH LIVE: Chicago police launch 24/7 ‘nerve center’ to watch for crime on CTA

Watch Live Above: CPD Superintendent David Brown is expected to announce a new “Mass Transit Strategic Decision Center” at 12:30 CT

CHICAGO — Chicago police are launching a new “strategic decision support center” Thursday to watch for crime on mass transit and the department’s 1st District, which includes parts of downtown and the South Side.

According to the department, the center operates 24/7 to monitor “smart policing technology, a network of surveillance cameras and real-time crime data,” in order to quicken police response times.

Officers working in the center monitor over 4,000 surveillance cameras in the area, as well as other “predictive technology” tools.

