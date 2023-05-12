CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was joined by her staff, bagpipers and confetti as she left city hall on Friday for the last time.

She is leaving office as a one-term mayor after losing her reelection bid to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

She became the 56th mayor of Chicago in 2019. It was her first political office after serving as president of the Chicago Police Board and chair of the Chicago Police Accountability Task Force.

Lightfoot was the city’s first Black, gay female mayor.

This story will be updated.