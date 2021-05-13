WATCH: Cat makes death-defying jump from 5th floor of burning building – and survives

CHICAGO – Cats really do have nine lives.

Chicago Fire Department tweeted out a video of a black cat jumping out of the window of a burning Englewood building Thursday night. Miraculously, the black cat landed on its feet and survived.

Firefighters caught the death-defying jump on video.

“Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!,” Chicago fire tweeted.

Crews were in the area of W. 65th St. and S. Lowe Ave. for a multistory building fire. The blaze, contained to a single unit, was extinguished.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.