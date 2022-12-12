CHICAGO — Four are in custody following a fiery crash Monday morning on the North Side.

Just before 10:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Oakley, a stolen Hyundai, believed to be have been used in a previous armed robbery, struck a streets and sanitation vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.

Witnesses told WGN News they saw the men bail from the fiery Hyundai before they were all taken into custody.

“It was pretty crazy. This is a real quiet neighborhood,” said Jaime Alvarado. “And you know it’s scary. It’s scary.”

Witnesses told WGN News the suspects were caught hiding in a nearby garage after a neighbor tipped off Chicago police.