Want to make a difference in your school? Apply for the CPS Local School Councils

CHICAGO — If you have an interest in making a difference in your neighborhood school, you might want to consider joining the CPS Local School Councils.

The Local School Councils, also known as LSC, has elections coming up in April, but right now, CPS wants potential LSC members to apply as candidates by the March 4 deadline.

In a school district as large as CPS with more than 500 schools, making a considerable impact at large may seem daunting. But as an LSC member, you can influence decisions directly related to one school.

“If you’re someone who wants to support students directly, wants to learn about school governance or frankly, who just wants to be apart of improving the school quality in our neighborhood, this is a great opportunity for you to do that,” said Adrian Segura, Chief Officer of Family and Community Engagement for CPS.

Segura says Local School Councils, a body of elected individuals, started to gain momentum during the pandemic.

LSC’s make important decisions, including budget approval, textbook selection and choosing and evaluating principals.

Local School Councils are made up of community members living within the school’s attendance area or voting district boundaries, CPS parents, staff and students.

For the first time, students as young as sixth graders can run for a sport on their LSC.

“We see how important youth voice is and we know that many students want their voices heard, and running for Local School Councils is a great space and a great opportunity for your voice to be heard, Segura said.

If you’re interested in joining an LSC, the Office of the Local School Council Relations is hosting an informational webinar this Tuesday. Guests are asked to register here in advance.

To apply, anyone interested can download forms from cps.edu/lsc and submit completed hard copies by 3 p.m. Friday, March 4 to the school where they intend to run for office. Alternatively, nomination forms may be submitted to the LSC Relations Office at 2651 W. Washington Blvd. by 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.